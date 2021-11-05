Rupee Gains Big Over the British Pound, Holds Out Against the US Dollar

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) maintained its position against the US dollar (USD) on Friday to close at 170.01.

Yesterday, the rupee broke its 6-day winning streak against the greenback and lost 4 paisas in the inter-bank market to close at Rs. 170.01.

The local currency lost 11 paisas against the Euro, gained 63 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), and 67 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD).

It also appreciated by Rs. 2.36 against the Pound Sterling (GBP).

In contrast, it remained stable against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) and the United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED).