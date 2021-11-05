Sindh’s New Intermediate Admission Policy Puts 1.5 Million Students in a Fix

The Directorate of Colleges Education Sindh has issued a new admission policy for First-Year across the province with some new and complex conditions that have created difficulties for nearly 1.5 million students and their parents.

Under the new policy, students are required to submit their Domicile, Primary, and Middle certificates for admission in any college across Sindh. Those who do not meet the requirements will not be able to enroll in the intermediate boards and will not be eligible to take the examination.

Despite a strict admission policy, the college education department, for the first time in 21 years, has not set Claim Centers in colleges. This means that students who disagree with the merit list and opt to challenge it or want to get admission to another college under the prescribed merit will have to resubmit the application online.

The principals of colleges have been strictly directed to follow the new admission policy and to grant admissions only to those students who provide complete documents.

“The principals are clearly instructed by the department that enrollment forms of students in the merit list should not be sent to the board until they fulfill the given criteria,” said the Assistant Director of the Directorate of College Education, Rashid Khoso.

Explaining the reason behind the move, he said, “Nowadays, fake domiciles are being used and with this decision, we want to see how many students are actually residents of Karachi or outside Sindh. Once we have these figures, we will be able to allocate quotas in colleges like Punjab.”

On the other hand, the college education department has also claimed that it has added 20,000 new seats in government colleges in Karachi, thus increasing the number to 140,000. However, the infrastructure situation in government colleges across Sindh, including Karachi, is very poor.