Karachi Court Fines Mobile Manufacturer For Selling Faulty Phone to a Man

A Consumer Court in Karachi has imposed a financial penalty on a mobile phone manufacturing company for delivering a faulty mobile phone to a customer.

According to details, a man from Karachi had filed a petition against a mobile manufacture, contending that he had bought a phone worth Rs. 15,000 in July last year but the mobile phone turned out to be faulty as it kept restarting itself.

He told the company about the fault and it asked him to send the unit for repair. However, the company never returned the mobile phone and claimed that there was a shortage of certain parts that was stopping it from repairing the mobile phone.

Concluding the petition, the Consumer Court of South Karachi imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on the mobile manufacturer and ordered it either to return the repaired mobile phone or provide a new mobile to the litigant.

The Consumer Court also warned to initiate contempt proceedings against the mobile manufacturer in case the company fails to pay the fine and return the repaired mobile or provide a new mobile to the petitioner.

The Judge of the Consumer Court remarked that citizens move to the judiciary seeking justice, and culprits involved in online malpractices cannot be given an exemption.