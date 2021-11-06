Kia Stonic Price Revealed at an Exclusive Event, Booking Starts on Monday

The time of anticipation and curiosity has finally come to an end, as Kia Luck Motors (KLM) has announced the price of the new Stonic. True to the market speculations, the prices of Stonic’s EX and EX+ variants are Rs. 3,660,000 and Rs. 3,880,000 respectively.

Reports suggest that the bookings shall begin on Monday and deliveries for the vehicle will start a month after the booking.

About Stonic

Stonic is Kia’s subcompact crossover SUV that takes on the likes of Proton X50, MG ZS, and DFSK Glory 500. Having made its debut in the international market in 2017, the Kia Stonic is a new vehicle that is still in its first generation.

In Pakistan, Stonic will be available with one powertrain; a naturally aspirated 1.4-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 98 hp and 133 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the front wheels only via a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Being a relatively fresh product in the market, Stonic is equipped with several modern features including but not limited to:

Six airbags

Hill-start assist

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

ABS brakes

ISO fix child seat anchor points

Steering controls (phone call, MID, audio, voice recognition)

An 8-inch infotainment screen with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth Connectivity

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Auto Light Control

Smart Entry and Push Start (EX+ only)

Parking Sensors (EX+ only)

Cruise Control (EX+ only)

Manual Speed Limit Assist (EX+ only)

Rear View Camera (EX+ only)

Sunroof (EX+ only)

Stonic’s Chances for Success

Given the general popularity of SUVs in the Pakistani market these days, it is safe to say the Kia Stonic’s chances for success here are incredibly high.

The features of the Stonic alone make it one of the best vehicles currently on sale in Pakistan but coupled with a relatively attractive price tag, Kia’s new offering is a solid value for money product that will likely sell like hotcakes.