ECP Starts Door-to-Door Campaign for Voter Verification

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started door-to-door verification of voters to finalize a list of voters before the 2023 general elections.

The verification process will be completed by 6 December and will enable the ECP to compile a ‘transparent and error-free voters’ list’ for the next general elections.

Once the verification process is over, the ECP will start the data entry process which will be completed by 5 January 2022. The lists will be printed by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and will be sent to the district election commissions.

The ECP will display the lists on 26 January to allow citizens to claim any changes and corrections by 24 February, and the concerned authorities will have 45 days to act accordingly. During this period, the ECP will run an awareness campaign on the media.

It will take 20 days for the printing of the final electoral rolls which will be published on 13 April 2022.

The existing list of voters that was released on 5 November has 121 million voters, of which 45.84 percent are below the age of 35. Additionally, 55.57 million voters are aged between 18 to 35, as compared to 46 million (43.82 percent) during the 2018 general elections.

Among these young voters, 31.98 million (26.38 percent) are in the age bracket of 26 to 35 years, while 23.58 million (19.46 percent) are aged between 18 and 25 years.

Similarly, the country has 17.27 million (14.25 percent) voters between the ages of 46 and 55, and 12 million (9.90 percent) who are aged 65 years or above.