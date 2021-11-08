Karachi to Witness a Longer Winter: Met Office

As has been the case in the last two years, the winter season will last for more than one and half months in Karachi this year as well, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

Speaking in this regard, Director PMD Karachi Sardar Sarfaraz said that the mercury will drop at the start of December and will remain so till the last week of January.

He explained that the winter in Karachi is influenced by the weather in Quetta. As the temperature goes down in the latter, the former becomes chilly.

He added that the weather in Quetta during winter not only got colder in recent years but now it lasts longer as well. Therefore, Karachi has experienced a relatively longer and colder winter season in the last couple of years.

Earlier this week, PMD said that with the start of November, chilly winds have gathered pace in Karachi. As soon as the sun sets, the winds get cooler in the city.

In the next two weeks, Karachi will experience a maximum temperature of 35°C and a minimum temperature of 17°C.

On the other hand, dry and cold weather prevailed in most parts of Punjab, KP, Balochistan, Kashmir, and GB during the past 24 hours and is set to continue in the next 24 hours.

The minimum temperature on Monday was recorded in Leh (-7°C) whereas Kalam recorded -4°C, Babusar -3°C, Skardu -3°C, Astore -2°C, and Gilgit -1°C.