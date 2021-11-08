Locally-Assembled Proton Saga is Now Being Delivered to Dealerships

Automotive analysts and enthusiasts from all over Pakistan have high hopes for Proton based on the belief that it has a lot of value to offer the local car market. However, the recent supply-chain-related hiccups subsequent to a countrywide lock-down on Malaysia amid the pandemic prevented the company from gaining momentum in the Pakistani market.

Fortunately, the company’s local assembling facility has become fully operational, and locally-assembled units of the Proton Saga are being transported to dealerships across the country.

Proton Saga is an A-segment mini-sedan that debuted in Pakistan earlier this year. It does not have any direct local competitors because of its unique classification but it can be compared to B-segment sedans like the Changan Alsvin, the Toyota Yaris, and the Honda City.

The vehicle is sold here in three variants, all of which come with one engine option: a 1.3-liter naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 94 hp and 120 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the front wheels via either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic gearbox (depending on the variant).

Despite being an ‘economy car’, the Saga is equipped with important features such as dual front airbags, ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors, a seven-inch Smart Infotainment System, fog lamps, an anti-lock braking system, DRLs, stability control, traction control, parking sensors, and a reverse camera.

Proton Saga is an attractive proposition in a market that is dominated by expensive sedans and SUVs. Its price starts from Rs. 1.925 million and tops out at Rs. 2.425 million. As Pakistan’s cheapest sedan that offers impressive features, comfort, and performance, it offers strong value-for-money that surely deserves more attention.