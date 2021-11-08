Suspect Arrested for Changing IMEI Numbers of Phones

Malir City Police have arrested Imran Shah, an accused member of a group changing IMEI numbers of snatched and stolen mobile phones from Karachi and selling them in the market.

According to the details, the police have recovered 80 mobile phones including 36 iPhones, tablets, and iPads from his possession.

Malir Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Irfan Ali Bahadur, revealed that the suspect was arrested from a bus stop in the area and valuable items were recovered from his bag.

During the course of interrogation, the accused admitted that he was going to sell the mobile phone in the market, adding that he and his other accomplices were indulged in this criminal activity in an organized manner.

According to the accused, his gang changed the IMEI numbers of snatched and stolen mobile phones that were then sold in the market at cheap rates.

The accused has identified seven of his other accomplices, which will lead to more raids and arrests.