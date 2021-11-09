71M Jazz Customers Suffer as Company Servers Remain Offline for Several Days

Jazz subscribers from across Pakistan have been facing serious billing-related issues for as long as 10 days now, having been left with no option when they need to top-up their accounts or pay their bills.

Jazz customers have been complaining of problems in outgoing, incoming, as well as internet services, with the issue persisting for many since November 1st.

Countless Jazz customers have complained of not being able to subscribe to bundles or packages since the problem first surfaced. The complaints are coming from all across Pakistan so the outage is presumably affecting many of the 71 million Jazz subscribers at different degrees.

Pathetic ssrvice by #mobilink my outgoing , incoming call and internet services are off since 1st Nov its been 5 days now still no proper answers by helpline …who will be responsible of my loss in buisness due to this @jazzpk — #WazirEazamImranKhan (@musaaffan) November 5, 2021

Jazz’s response on Twitter has been pretty mechanical with the company using this standard reply: “We regret the inconvenience being caused. Please share your detailed concern in inbox along with your phone number so that we can assist you in a better way.”

Hi Musa, inconvenience is regretted. Please share your detailed concern along with your phone number in inbox so that we can assist you in a better way. — Jazz (@jazzpk) November 5, 2021

Services like the issuance of new SIMs and Mobile Network Portability have also been unavailable for a while now with customers returning from Jazz franchises and experience centers with unresolved queries. The reason given by Jazz is the ongoing ‘system upgrade’ that has rendered biometric verification temporarily inactive.

Furthermore, Jazz’s helpline has remained mostly unattended since the problems began to arise, leaving millions of subscribers pretty helpless and disconnected. Although some users were told by Jazz about the system upgrade, no further details have since been provided to the affected subscribers.

When approached by ProPakistani on the issue, Jazz responded with a lukewarm and unconcerned comment, saying, “A planned upgrade to new digital systems, for our customers, is underway. Our telecoms and data services are continuing seamlessly. However, a few customers may face some intermittent issues during this time. We regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate our customers’ cooperation during this time.”

Jazz’s continued disregard for the grave concerns of its customers for 10 days in a row should be reason enough for the regulator’s intervention. The company’s failure to intimate its customers about the system upgrade beforehand also speaks volumes of its neglect of customers.