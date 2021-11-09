Bitcoin and Ethereum Set New All Time Highs Once Again

The prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have once again surpassed their previous record levels to respectively achieve another all-time high as the global cryptocurrency market cap edges past $3 trillion for the first time.

Advertisement

At the time of writing, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap — Bitcoin — briefly edged $68,641, according to CoinGecko. It was trading somewhere above $68,000 after the trends cooled down a bit.

Identically relentless in its aim to have a share in the BTC limelight, the second-most valuable crypto asset, Ethereum, crossed levels above $4,800 to set another all-time high. At the time of press, ETH was trading at $4,824.

ALSO READ War-Torn Afghanistan Ranks Among Top 20 Countries in Cryptocurrency Adoption

Bitcoin and Ethereum have also helped propel the entire crypto market upward. Strong showings by other caps have pushed the global market cap past $3 trillion — which is another record in its own right. Moreover, crypto markets are trailblazing green all over since markets opened this week, with Cardano, XRP, and Dogecoin all registering big bumps today. In summary, the global cap stands above $3 trillion, having risen 5% after markets closed on Monday.

Polkadot, the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is ready to become fully functional within weeks. It has again surged to $53 on the week and Solana, which continues to raid spaces long dominated by Ethereum, has is peaking trends above $245.

Cardano remains an ever-present digital currency among the top 5 biggest caps, posting an 11.2% jump in the last 24 hours. BNB sits one step above, commanding exchange rates above $640 per coin as regulatory pressure slowly cools down on its parent company.

Advertisement

Similar growth was observed in the remaining top 20 caps as cryptocurrencies project a positive outlook for coming Friday’s market close.

2021 continues to witness more institutional money invested in digital assets as investors look forward to staking more cash into the crypto game. Although the world still struggles to come to grips with cryptocurrencies, chances are a few regulatory tweaks and a little bit of education would help convince everyone why digital assets have an integral role to play in the near future.