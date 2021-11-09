Infinix Note 11s Launched With 120Hz Display, 50MP Rear Camera, and 33W Fast Charging

A mysterious Infinix phone was spotted in the wild last month and it stayed ambiguous up until this week. The handset is finally out of the curtains as the Infinix Note 11s and as the name says, it is an update over the base Infinix Note 11 from last month.

Design and Display

The display upgrade over the base model is a mixed bag because you lose the AMOLED panel but get a 120Hz refresh rate instead. It is a tall 6.95-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a 180Hz touch sampling rate for a low input delay. The fingerprint sensor remains on the side atop the power button, but the waterdrop notch has been replaced by a centered punch-hole selfie camera.

Internals and Storage

You get a slight upgrade under the hood with the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC (up from Helio G88) paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Thankfully the micro SD card slot is still there as well. There will also be lower memory trims at launch.

The software front is loaded with Android 11 themed by XOS 10.

Cameras

The main camera setup mostly remains the same with a 50MP primary lens next to a 2MP duo of depth and macro cameras. The third “camera” hole is just there for decoration. You can record 2K videos at 30 FPS and 1080p videos at 60 FPS.

The punch-hole camera remains the same 16MP selfie shooter like the other Note 11 models.

Battery and Pricing

You get a generous 5,000 mAh power cell in the battery compartment with 33W fast charging for quick top-ups.

Infinix Note 11s will be available in Blue, Green, and Gray color options at a starting price of $210.

