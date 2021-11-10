J Holdings Acquires Stake in MOVEX as Logistics Expansion Move

Considering the rise of e-commerce and online deliveries in recent years, J Holdings has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of a significant stake in MOVE Express & Logistics (MOVEX), a technologically enabled third-party logistics service provider (3PL) providing courier and last-mile delivery service.

The company was set up to facilitate the logistics requirements of Pakistan’s budding e-commerce vertical and corporate business entities, as well as consumers participating in this digital boom.

J Holdings Private Limited has been serving generations for over 70 years by investing in a diverse set of dynamic and growth-oriented businesses including agricultural trading, construction, government sales, logistics, power generation, and warehousing, with a focus on creating value for all stakeholders.

J Holdings has successfully managed to build up core expertise within the logistics sector, where it has established itself as one of Pakistan’s pre-eminent supply chain enterprises, with an emphasis on specialized transportation and warehousing needs.

It is primarily involved in the movement of bulk cargoes, which includes transportation of sensitive liquids, as well as agricultural commodities, steel, project cargoes, and other complex shipments. Over the years, the company has amassed one of Pakistan’s largest aluminum bowser fleets, and has a mix of other asset classes, all hauled by the latest generation prime movers.

In addition, J Holdings’ exposure to the logistics business also includes BILTY, which is an online marketplace, matching freight providers with shippers through an easy-to-use application, that adds transparency and liquidity to opaque markets, whilst improving supply-chain visibility.

J Holdings’ latest investment in the sector through its agreement with MOVEX will not only enable it to offer last-mile delivery, but also the complete gambit of 3PL e-commerce fulfillment services including transportation, warehousing & payment solutions.

Through this venture, J Holdings aims to resolve Pakistan’s supply-chain issues that were stretched by the Covid-19 pandemic, by providing a complete suite of courier, cargo, parcel, and bulk transportation services, warehousing, and fulfillment facilities to its customers.

MOVEX, on the other hand, since its founding over 10 months ago, has successfully made its place amongst the top 10 3PLs of Pakistan and continues to grow rapidly. They have over 30 strategically located operational hubs, serving 240 cities and towns.

MOVEX has been successfully catering to the needs of 2,200 plus customers from diverse segments like Fashion, Telecom, Market Places, Electronics, Manufacturing, Food, and Medical/Surgical industries, delivering around 10,000 packages daily across the length and breadth of Pakistan.

The acquisition is expected to expand J Holdings’ portfolio, resulting in complementary facilities in-house, and thereby adding supply chain efficiency and increasing productivity to help support its client’s business growth.

MOVEX CEO, Shafiq Malik, said, “I’m excited about the partnership with J Holdings. We are sure to benefit from the diverse exposure of business expansion they bring and believe it will strengthen our overall capability in serving our customers with end-to-end supply chain solutions.”

“MOVEX is expanding rapidly by virtue of this investment. Shortly, we are planning to invest Rs500 million for our operational infrastructure enhancement, technology suite upgradation, process automation, and human resource management in order to diversify our service offering,” Malik added.

He further stated, “Together we have set ourselves the goal of becoming one of the top 3PLs in the country, InshAllah, delivering the best experience to our ever-growing customer base.”