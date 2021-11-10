TIE Islamabad Partners with US Embassy to Fund 12 Women-led Startups

The Founder Institute Acceleration Program has been launched for the top 12 shortlisted women-led startups of the Acceleration Program for Women Entrepreneurs (APWE).

The program will provide 12 women-led growth-stage startups with the skills required to seek funding from the world’s top U.S.-based investors and venture capitalists.

APWE is a project of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad in partnership with the U.S. Embassy, Islamabad.

The President of TiE Islamabad, Murtaza Zaidi, said, “APWE is one of the most progressive initiatives happening in the Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem for women-led businesses seeking growth and scale. Unfortunately, the global trend demonstrates that men-owned businesses tend to get more funding opportunities. The APWE program aims to break down the barriers to financial access and provide services such as capacity building, access to venture capitalists and mentors”.

“We believe this program will have a multiplier effect on our startup ecosystem,” he added.

The U.S. Embassy’s official statement for the launch read: “The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad proudly sponsored the Accelerator program for Women Entrepreneurs (APWE). Through the APWE, 12 female entrepreneurs from Pakistan will travel to the Silicon Valley to network with established business leaders in the United States. They will share professional business ideas, and will return home after successful completion of the APWE exchange to empower females in the local community, with entrepreneurial and social development skills”.

The embassy said that is “honored to send more than 800 Pakistanis to the United States on Academic and Professional Exchange programs, and APWE is one of those many exchange programs”.

The process started with the reception of more than 450 applications, and 75 shortlisted/registered startups went through a rigorous process of mentoring/training workshops and with pitching competitions, following which the top 12 startups were selected for the 15-week journey of the Pre-Exchange Founder Institute Acceleration Program on 10 November.

The program comprises world-class acceleration services, including Business Model and Investment Deck preparation, followed by a 12-Week Exchange Program to America. The 12-finalists tour will travel to Silicon Valley, Austin, Seattle, Washington, D.C., and New York. The selected participants will be provided with global linkages and opportunities for networking and collaborations, and will meet investors from these regions who will equip them with the required skill sets and exposure before they return to Silicon Valley for a Final Day Demo.