Tarin Urges PSMA to Start Sugarcane Production at the Earliest

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, has urged the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) to initiate the production of sugarcane at the earliest to keep the demand and supply balanced.

He stated this in a meeting at the Finance Division with a delegation of the PSMA that was headed by Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf.

The delegation highlighted that the sugar industry is facing many challenges and sought the government’s help in addressing them. It also requested the government’s intervention for providing relief and creating a friendly environment for the sugar industry.

Advisor Tarin affirmed that the government is mindful of the challenges to the sugar industry and will fulfil its due role in this regard.

He also assured the delegation that all their legitimate issues will be addressed by regular coordination and mutual cooperation between both sides. He then emphasized that providing essential items to the common man at a reasonable price is the focus of the present government, for which all-out efforts are being made.

The members of the PSMA expressed their confidence in the leadership of Shaukat Tarin and offered full support to ensure the availability of sugar at an affordable price.