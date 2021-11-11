All You Need to Know About Moto G Power 2022 [Images]

Earlier this week, the Moto G Power 2022 was spotted on Geekbench, which only revealed a few specifications of the handset. But now we have quite a comprehensive leak on the phone thanks to GizNext. It talks about the entire spec sheet and shows images for the Moto G Power 2022.

According to this leak, the upcoming Moto G Power will be built around a 6.5-inch TFT LCD with a 720p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The 8MP selfie camera will be located in the centered punch-hole cutout and the fingerprint sensor will be on the back over a textured rear panel. There will also be IP52 dust and splash resistance.

The Geekbench listing mentioned the Helio G35 chipset, but this leak claims that we will get a Helio G37 SoC with slightly better performance. This will be paired with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a microSD card slot for expansion. The main camera setup will include a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth camera, and an LED flash unit.

The phone will boot Android 11 out of the box with a few years of promised updates. Battery capacity will be 5,000 mAh, but it will not have support for any sort of fast charging. The leak does not talk about pricing, but we can tell from the specs that it’s going to be an affordable entry-level phone.

There is no word on a launch date either, but given the phone’s name, we can expect a late December 2021 or an early 2022 release.