Lal Haveli to Launch Scholarship Program for Female Students

A ‘Lal Haveli’ scholarship program is going to be launched to provide financial assistance to deserving female students to study abroad, as stated by the Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

He declared this on Thursday after the inauguration of the Dr. AQ Khan Hall at the Government Associate College for Women Dhoke Mangtal.

“We are contemplating raising a fund to launch a scholarship program. Financial assistance would be provided to talented and deserving female students to study abroad,” the minister explained and said that all the educational expenses of the candidates will be borne by the Lal Haveli.

He added that a beautiful college will be built in Dhoke Dalal at a cost of Rs. 350 million, and the court will hear a case about the land proposed for the college on 22 November.

Minister Ahmad requested female students to pray for the success of the project and said that it will be his last project for female education. He highlighted that he had inaugurated the third Women University in Rawalpindi despite financial limitations in order to promote their education in the city.

“I am thankful to Almighty Allah as I succeeded in completing the education mission in my life,” he said.