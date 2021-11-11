Advertisement

More Than Half of Students Aged 12-18 Are Now Partially Vaccinated for COVID-19

By Haroon Hayder | Updated Nov 11, 2021 | 12:54 pm

More than half of the students aged between 12 and 18 years have been administered at least a single dose of Coronavirus vaccines, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar revealed earlier today.

Advertisement

Taking on Twitter Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Center, penned that over 5.5 million individuals of the said age group have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

ALSO READ

He added that Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has the biggest share of vaccinated students, with 68% of the eligible population within this age group fully vaccinated.

GB is followed by Punjab that has completely vaccinated 62% of the total eligible population of this age group.

ALSO READ

Reaching another milestone, the Planning Minister on Wednesday disclosed that more than half of Pakistan’s total eligible population has been administered at least one dose of Coronavirus vaccine.

He added that KP has become the second province after Punjab to completely vaccinate half of its total eligible population against COVID-19.

Advertisement

Also Read

Haroon Hayder
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
>