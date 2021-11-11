More Than Half of Students Aged 12-18 Are Now Partially Vaccinated for COVID-19

More than half of the students aged between 12 and 18 years have been administered at least a single dose of Coronavirus vaccines, Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar revealed earlier today.

Taking on Twitter Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Center, penned that over 5.5 million individuals of the said age group have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.

He added that Gilgit Baltistan (GB) has the biggest share of vaccinated students, with 68% of the eligible population within this age group fully vaccinated.

GB is followed by Punjab that has completely vaccinated 62% of the total eligible population of this age group.

Reaching another milestone, the Planning Minister on Wednesday disclosed that more than half of Pakistan’s total eligible population has been administered at least one dose of Coronavirus vaccine.

He added that KP has become the second province after Punjab to completely vaccinate half of its total eligible population against COVID-19.