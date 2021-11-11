SCO Signs Famous Climber Sajid Ali Sadpara as Brand Ambassador

SCO – the largest telecommunication network provider in AJK&GB with an extensive footprint of PSTN, GSM, CDMA, and Internet (FTTH) services provision in far-flung areas of Pakistan – has appointed famous Pakistani mountaineer, Sajid Ali Sadpara, as its Brand Ambassador.

The contract signing ceremony was held at HQ SCO Rawalpindi. Maj Gen Muhammad Shahid Siddeeq, DG SCO, himself along with other officials of SCO, was present on the occasion.

Sajid Ali Sadpara is the proud son of Pakistan’s famous mountaineer Ali Sadpara (Late). At the age of 20, he became the youngest mountaineer to summit K2 in 2019 with his father. On 5th Feb 2021, he, along with his father and two other foreign mountaineers, went on a mission to be the first to climb K2 in winters.

Due to an oxygen tank issue, he came back but his father and two other mountaineers never came.

In May 2021, in order to provide better communication facilities to the mountaineers and trekkers, SCO installed a 4G Base Transceiver Station (BTS) at K2 Base camp Concordia and named it after Ali Sadpara in the memory of late mountaineer.

It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan. On 26th July 2021, Sajid Ali found the missing dead body of his father on K2 after five months. Sajid praised SCO for providing 4G data connectivity at the world’s second-largest peak K2 and further added that when he found the dead body of his father, he called his mother from there and sought her permission for burial.

He also thanked SCO for providing telecom facility in his village Sadpara. Sajid Ali Sadpara will be engaged in various media activities and events to endorse and promote SCO’s promotional activities in any part of the country including Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.