WCO Holds 4-Day Capacity Building Training for Pakistan Customs Officers

The Directorate General of Training and Research (DGTR) of Pakistan Customs, Karachi, is holding a four-day training program titled, ‘Train the Trainer’, for its officers, aiming to enhance the capacity of Pakistan Customs in the realm of enforcement in the light of international best practices.

The World Customs Organization (WCO) has arranged the program on the Custom Enforcement Curriculum for Assistant Collectors (CECAC) is in line with Customs Operational Practices on Enforcement and Seizures (COPES). In this connection, the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Section (INL) has collaborated with the WCO.

Addressing the training’s inaugural ceremony, Director-General DGTR, Surraiya Ahmed Butt, thanked WCO and INL for their support and termed the program as an important milestone for enhancing the capabilities of the Pakistan Customs. She hoped that the training of 12 officers from Pakistan would create a pool of instructors that would help in the capacity building of Pakistan Customs.

Gilles Thomas from WCO gave a detailed introduction to the COPES program and highlighted the gaps that existed in the Customs officers’ professional standards. He elaborated on how the CECAC project would be an effort to bridge that gap by developing an enforcement curriculum.

Later, Mark Kennedy from INL appreciated the working relationship with Pakistan Customs and expressed his desire to further strengthen the cooperation.