FBR Website Back Online After Brief Outage

The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) official website is back online after users were unable to access it when it briefly stopped working in the early hours of the day.

A top FBR official told ProPakistani that the suspension was due to a small technical error that has been rectified. He added that the issue has been resolved and the website is working normally now.

Essentially, the website was not returning basic navigation functions and instead, displayed an “invalid” error message on the main window. The system failed to respond to users who were looking to navigate the tax regulator’s website for urgent use.

However, the FBR had not specified the reason behind it.

This is perhaps the second time that the FBR website has become problematic without warning. Its income tax return filing system had choked and stopped accepting returns and computerized payment receipts at banks in September.

Tax practitioners had told ProPakistani then that return filers had been unable to log on to the FBR IRIS system to file their income tax returns, and the system had been deemed inoperational due to a system crash.