WhatsApp’s New Update Will Let You Hide Personal Info From Certain People

Instant messaging platform, WhatsApp is rolling out flexible privacy updates that allow users more control over the visibility of features such as Last Seen and About Information.

Advertisement

Twitter account, WABetaInfo, an independent portal with the latest updates and news on WhatsApp, announced that the messaging platform is testing new privacy features for its beta program.

ALSO READ WhatsApp Can Now be Used on Multiple Devices Without Your Smartphone

The current stable version of WhatsApp allows users to show their Last Seen to their contacts, everyone, or nobody at all.

With the latest update, WhatsApp will grant finer control to users by letting them hide their Last Seen from specific contacts with the “My Contacts except” option.

Once implemented, the user will be prompted to select one or more contacts that they would like to hide their Last Seen information from. In true WhatsApp fashion, hiding your Last Seen from others will also hide their information from you.

This latest feature is currently available for the latest WhatsApp beta version 2.21.23.14 for Android users. The feature is gradually being rolled out for specific beta testers. Whereas, a stable version of the app will soon be available for download.

Advertisement

This feature has been in the works for quite some time since the release of WhatsApp Beta v.2.21.20.10.

The “My Contacts except” feature is the latest in a line of upgrades aimed towards ensuring better privacy and security. The feature also aims to help grow WhatsApp’s consumer base, while retaining existing customers.

ALSO READ WhatsApp May Increase the Time Limit for Deleting Messages for Everyone

Previously, WhatsApp had already introduced the “My Contacts Except” feature for Profile Photos (v 2.21.21.2) and About (v 2.21.21.8).

WhatsApp is constantly testing and enabling new features for beta testing to enhance the experience of their customers and provide flexible privacy options.

WhatsApp has yet to announce when it will reveal a stable version for all of its users.