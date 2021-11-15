5 Reasons to Register a Company in the US

Have you spent time building your business in Pakistan, only to be faced with issues related to accessing global customers and payment options? Do you want to sell on a platform like eBay, Amazon, Shopify, or Alibaba from Pakistan and are unable to integrate payment options?

There exists one solution to address all these issues – whether you’re an individual or business owner in Pakistan, you can easily register your entity in the US. In line with its mission to empower small and medium business owners to sell online, Trademor now brings you the ultimate opportunity to register a company in the US.

Let’s look at the top reasons why you and your business would benefit from this opportunity.

Access to Payment Processors like PayPal and Stripe

When expanding your business globally, the biggest hurdle is getting access to international payment processors like PayPal and Stripe.

Whether you offer services or sell products, PayPal and Stripe offer a number of features that can be very useful; a few of these include robust financial services, customizing different payment options and lower fees, from Stripe and invoicing and subscription tools from PayPal, which are perfect for service-based companies.

Sell on International E-commerce Platforms

Amazon is an emerging platform for e-commerce in Pakistan and sellers have been able to make enormous profits by starting businesses on the platform. To be able to sell on Amazon, you need to register a company in the US or UK.

Similarly, if you want to venture into other platforms like eBay or Alibaba, having a US-registered entity goes a long way towards making the payment integration process seamless.

Gain Credibility and Cater to a Global Audience

Whether you’re an e-commerce business owner, freelancer, or service provider, having a global customer base is vital for growth.

With a registered US business, your credibility increases in the eyes of your target audience; it opens up multiple avenues, enabling you to incorporate features on your platform/website that not only enhance trust in you as a business but also enhance your reach.

Raise Funding from US-based Investors

When you register a company in the US, you are able to issue shares and raise funding from international investors. This presents the ideal opportunity to give your business a much-needed boost financially and grow exponentially.

US Immigration with a Business

If you’re interested in applying for a business or work visa, having a company registered in the US will help you with US immigration.

If you’re a foreigner with a legal entity registered in the US, it will ultimately assist you in applying for a visa if need be.

If you wish to reach a global audience and integrate international payment gateways into your business, start today and register a company in the US, using Trademor’s referral link and promo code, only for USD 379.05.