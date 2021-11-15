Asad Umar Reveals the Number of People Vaccinated Under RED Campaign

The federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Reforms, Asad Umar, revealed on Monday that more than 12 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus in just 16 days.

He tweeted: “Congratulations to @Dr_YasminRashid, Chief Secretary, and Punjab health team for a highly successful reach every door (RED) campaign. In just 16 days more than 1.25 crore people were vaccinated. There were 22 thousand people involved in carrying out this massive campaign”.

Meanwhile, Pakistan recorded less than 300 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day on Monday.

Officials claim that Pakistan’s COVID-19 curve has flattened after a consistent vaccination drive by the government. Additionally, more than 119 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Pakistan did face vaccination hesitancy and a shortage of supplies prior to this development. However, a mass nationwide vaccination drive was initiated in February, which was accelerated in May.

The country has relied primarily on China for its vaccine supply, with three out of six approved doses from Sinopharm, CanSinoBio, and Sinovac.