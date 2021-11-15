Infinix Note 11i is Here With 48MP Cameras and 5,000 mAh Battery

Infinix is expanding its Note 11 lineup once again in Nigeria. This time it’s the Note 11i with a slightly taller LCD panel, a different MediaTek chipset, but mostly the same camera and battery setup.

Design and Display

The screen is a taller 6.95-inch LCD with the same 1080p resolution, but with a higher 180Hz touch sampling rate. You get a punch-hole selfie camera like a few other Note 11 phones, but an updated design on the rear panel. The fingerprint sensor is located on the side that doubles as a power button.

Internals and Storage

The internals are mostly the same but with a slightly downgraded chipset: Helio G88. Other than that, you get the same 4GB/64GB base memory configuration, but there is no word if there will be higher options as well. The microSD card slot is still there.

For software, the phone brings Android 11 out of the box with XOS UI on top.

Cameras

Don’t let the four-camera cutouts throw you off as there are only three lenses in total with a quad-LED flash unit. The camera setup includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth camera for the bokeh effect, and a 2MP macro lens for close-up shots.

The singular punch-hole selfie camera is a 16MP wide-angle lens.

Battery and Pricing

You get the same sizable 5,000 mAh battery, but the fast charging has been reduced to 18W (down from 33W).

Infinix Note 11i has launched in Nigeria first for $160 in green, black, and blue colors. It should be available in Pakistan early next year.

Infinix Note 11i Specifications