Zameen.com Organizes Property Sales Event in Lahore

Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise, Zameen.com, recently organized a 2-day-long Property Sales Event (PSE) at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore.

Advertisement

A large number of people attended the event, however, all government-sanctioned SOPs for the prevention of COVID-19 were observed by the attendees and the event organizers.

Zameen’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry was present on the occasion and was accompanied by Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, and Ali Rehan, along with Senior Marketing Manager Rizwan Kazmi.

The event featured 30+ real estate projects in Lahore, for which Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner, including DB32, Defence View Apartments, 18 J Mukhbateen Heights, Jay Heights, T-Square, Amanah Noor Residence, Pearl One Residence, Residence 15, Sitara Serene Tower and Zee Avenue.

In addition, special deals and discounts worth millions of rupees were offered to the attendees during the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar stated that the purpose of the Property Sales Events was to deliver the best and most trustworthy projects and investment advice to the public under one roof.

Advertisement

The projects onboarded by Zameen offer potential customers the best facilities in the market and incredible investment opportunities with great returns.

He added that the real estate industry played a vital role in the development of the country’s economy and that the success of over 70 other local industries was dependent on the growth of the property sector.

During the event, Zameen.com’s Sales Experts took the time to present a statistical overview of the current market situation, in addition to providing information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities in the city and beyond.

The efforts of Zameen.com in this regard were appreciated by the large crowd of attendees at the event.