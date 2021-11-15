Zong Launches ‘Bharpur Bahawalpur Offer’

Zong has launched ‘Bharpur Bahawalpur Offer’ to better serve its clients in underserved areas. The offer exemplifies Zong’s proactive customer-centric attitude, which has helped it become Pakistan’s leading network.

Residents of Bahawalpur will get 5 GB of internet, 1,000 On-Net Minutes, 30 Off-Net Minutes, and 1,000 SMS for just PKR 80 per week through the Bharpur Bahawalpur Offer.

Zong subscribers in Bahawalpur can take advantage of the deal by dialing *9911# or visiting a Zong franchise near them. My Zong App can also be used to subscribe to the offer. Users on other networks can change their numbers to Zong by calling the helpdesk at 0314-3334455 or visiting a CSC or Zong franchise near them.

Zong’s official spokesperson stated, “We have led the market in introducing products and services that are based on evolving needs of our valued customers. It is our subscriber’s love for Zong 4G and their trust in us that has propelled us to the forefront of digital change in the country.”

“We proactively work for the digital enablement of Pakistanis across the country, shaping and supporting their digital lifestyles,” the spokesperson added.

Zong has also offered unique offers for Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanewal, Kabirwala, Vehari, and Mailsi, in addition to the Bharpur Bahawalpur Offer.

Furthermore, the company has introduced a slew of incredible international roaming deals, allowing thousands of Pakistanis to stay in touch with their loved ones when traveling overseas.