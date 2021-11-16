BlueEX Partners with PayPro to Offer Digital Payments Facility to Its Customers

BlueEX has joined hands with PayPro for providing innovative eCommerce-integrated digital payment solutions to BlueEX’s Customers.

BlueEX is an established eCommerce Courier & Logistics Company in Pakistan, currently in process for public listing very soon on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as Pakistan’s first Tech-Logistics Company, while PayPro is a financial technology company offering merchant bill aggregation and payments gateway solutions with the largest merchant base in Pakistan serving both MSMEs and large corporates across all business sectors.

BlueEX is all set to provide convenience, flexibility, and cashless payment security to its customers through PayPro’s digital payments platform. Customers will be able to make their payments with their Debit/Credit Cards through PayPro’s Online Payment Gateway, as well as Digital Bank Transfers directly from their respective bank’s internet banking portal or mobile banking and wallet apps.

Additionally, invoiced customers will also be able to make direct payments through any 1LINK ATM, or even with cash at PayPro’s partner OTC cash payment collection points accessible throughout Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion Imran Baxamoosa, CEO BlueEX, said, “This initiative is a step forward in our business transformation and will facilitate BlueEX to broaden business reach and better cater to specific market segments backed by valuable business insights. Whereas customers will enjoy a seamless experience of performing convenient and hassle-free digital transactions with their trusted logistics partner.”

Ali Janjua, CEO PayPro, added, “Digital transformation isn’t about any single project rather, it’s about changing the culture and transforming how you create and exchange value with customers or suppliers alike, and we aim to provide BlueEx customers a brand experience that’s worth sharing.”

This Fintech partnership will enable BlueEX to focus on providing a better brand experience and build long term customer relations, while the enterprise itself will accelerate business and simplify operations through PayPro platform’s dashboard reporting, interoperability between all financial institutions (Banks, FIs, MFIs, Wallets, etc.) and features like automated reconciliation, quicker settlement timelines, due date management, payment reminders and real-time tracking of receivables, providing an effortless one-window payment collection and cashflow management solution to its officers.