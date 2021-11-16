Google Cancels Orders for Pixel Fold Components: Leak

A new report from Digital Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) says that Google has told multiple suppliers that the Pixel Fold has been shelved. Some suppliers have mentioned a cancelation, but the report does not clarify whether Google has only delayed the Pixel Fold or has entirely dropped it.

But if one thing is clear, it is that the Pixel Fold will not be making it to the market anytime soon. Here is what the report from DSCC says:

DSCC has confirmed with its supply chain sources that Google has decided not to bring the Pixel Fold to market. Not in 2021 and reportedly not in the first half of 2022. Our sources indicated that Google believed the product wouldn’t be as competitive as it needed to be.

Apparently, Google has decided that the Pixel Fold is not ready to take on the foldable market just yet as it is not competitive enough. The supply chain constraints do not help with the situation either, a problem that has caused delays all over the industry. The cost of components has also increased over the years, making it difficult to compete with the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

But perhaps this is a good thing for the Pixel Fold itself. Google now has more time to prepare and we may see even better specifications and hardware in the future.