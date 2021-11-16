OLX Mall Partners Up with MoltyFoam for Exclusive Bedding Offers

OLX Mall, the eCommerce platform of OLX Pakistan, and MoltyFoam signed up a landmark partnership agreement offering customers exclusive deals on a portfolio of 100+ mattresses and bedding accessories available on the OLX Mall.

A signing ceremony was held at OLX Pakistan’s head office in Lahore which was attended by the senior management of both institutions.

Adil Anver – Associate Director (Commercial & Growth), Muhammad Jawad – Senior Marketing Manager, Maha Athar Butt – Category Lead Lifestyle at OLX Pakistan, Muaaz Zubairi – Deputy Manager Digital & Ecommerce, and Muhammad Waqas – eCommerce & Social Media Officer at Master Group of Industries attended the ceremony.

Adil Anver, Associate Director – Commercial & Growth at OLX Pakistan, said, “We are delighted to establish this partnership with MoltyFoam, which is aimed at bringing our customers the best and biggest offers on 100+ MoltyFoam products on OLX Mall.”

He added, “This partnership provides OLX Mall and MoltyFoam the opportunity to serve our customers in a better way.”

The new partnership not only serves as a pathway for strengthening the bond between the two organizations and but also offers great opportunities for OLX Mall’s customers across Pakistan to take advantage of the best offers on all MoltyFoam products.

For more information, visit www.olx.com.pk/mall