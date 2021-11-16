US Issues ‘Lowest Risk’ COVID Travel Advisory for Pakistan

The United States (US) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its coronavirus travel advisory for Pakistan to ‘Level One.’

CDC has four types of health advisories to alert its citizen regarding the travel safety of any country. Level 4 indicates the highest level of risk, while Level 1 indicates the lowest. The recent upgrade from Level 2 (moderate risk) to Level 1 (low risk) came on the backdrop of a sharp decline in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

Statistics 16 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 33,435

Positive Cases: 216

Positivity %: 0.64%

Deaths : 06

Patients on Critical Care: 1101 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 16, 2021

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan is on a gradual decline, despite changing weather. The country has reported less than 300 cases of the novel coronavirus for the fourth day in a row.

International experts credit this sharp decline to an aggressive vaccination campaign adopted by the government. As per official data, over 119 million people have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

In its notification, the CDC has declared Pakistan as a low-risk country for travel, asking the citizens to get the COVID-19 jab with a US-authorized vaccine as their risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower.

“Make sure you are fully vaccinated before traveling to Pakistan. Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Pakistan, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others,” the CDC website states.

However, the US Department continues to put Pakistan on Level 3 in its travel advisory, fearing a rise in terrorism and sectarian violence.