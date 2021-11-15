Govt Mulls Over Rewarding Best Performing Ministries

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, held a meeting with Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Establishment, Arbab Shahzad, at the Finance Division today.

Advertisement

ALSO READ PM Displeased Over Slow Progress on Development Projects in Balochistan

Deputy Chairman Planning and senior officers participated in the meeting.

Members of a team led by Shahzad Arbab presented a detailed presentation on Concept of Reward to the best-performing federal ministries and divisions, in achieving the targets given and the Performance Agreement signed by the Minister Incharge with Prime Minister.

SAPM on the Establishment apprised that the concept of performance evaluation will promote sense of ownership amongst the ministries and divisions and it will ensure smooth service delivery in the respective divisions, ministries, and organizations.

ALSO READ PM Rejects OGRA’s Proposal for Another Hike in Petroleum Prices

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue appreciated the efforts of the SAPM and his team and urged to apply concept of incentives for high performers in the Performance Agreement of all the ministries and divisions across the board. He also urged to choose high performers on the Bell Curve Model among divisions and ministries and stressed the importance of conducting quarterly reviews and requisite follow-ups to gauge the performance on regular basis.