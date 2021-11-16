vivo Y21: Marvelous Design and Power-Packed Performance

By Shaheer Mirza

vivo Y21 is the newest entrant in vivo’s Y series range. The Y series is aimed at a younger audience that is constantly looking for smartphone upgrades in terms of good design and powerful performance in a modest price range.

The all-new vivo Y21 brings a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge in a slender and stylish body for its customers. Here’s all you need to know about the smartphone!

Slim, Trendy, Bold, and Lightweight Design

The vivo Y21 is housed in an 8.0mm Super Slim body with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, making it aesthetically beautiful and comfortable to hold. The fingerprint scanner not only adds to the device’s elegance, but also makes accessing and unlocking it quick and simple.

In comparison to other Y series smartphones, the Y21 is considerably lighter. Not only that, vivo has managed to reduce the phone’s weight and thickness by 10g and 0.4mm respectively, which is a significant feat in this segment. The smartphone flaunts a superior 6.51” Display that accounts for an immersive viewing experience.

Power-packed and a Reliable Performance

When it comes to the battery and performance, the vivo Y21 is designed to ace it all. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that defies all your battery woes and ensures a long-lasting experience. The battery is supported by an 18W Fast Charge, which allows the device to be charged quickly via its Type-C charging port.

Due to its memory capacity of 4GB +1GB Extended RAM and 64GB ROM along with 1TB memory expansion ability via an external SD card, the vivo Y21 does not experience severe lags. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor that adds to the performance of the smartphone.

Outstanding Camera Capabilities in this Segment

The vivo Y21 has a 13MP main camera with several Bokeh scenarios that provide distinctive and creative photographs of the subject. On the back, there’s a second 2MP macro camera that can focus as close as 4cm to produce uncommon and overlooked sides of typical photographs.

The 8MP camera on the front has Aura Screen Light for clear selfies at all times. The portrait mode offers a Pose Guide to assist users to create great selfies by utilizing the natural face beauty algorithm.

The camera also includes Filter 2.0 for a wider range of color options in photography, as well as HDR imaging for synthesizing photographs while retaining the dark and bright sections of the image intact.

To offer choice and flexibility to consumers along with matching their style quotient, Y21 is available in two stark color hues of Metallic Blue and Diamond Glow at an attractive price of Rs. 27,999 all across Pakistan.