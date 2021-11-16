WhatsApp to Launch New Apps for Windows and MacOS

WhatsApp Desktop/WhatsApp Web has been a thing for years, but it’s only a PC version of the mobile app with fewer features. This is about to change soon as a new report from Italian media says that WhatsApp is working on a new app for Windows and macOS.

Advertisement

The Italian publication also shared screenshots and gifs of this new version of WhatsApp that shows how it works and what it looks like.

According to the report, the WhatsApp UWP (Universal Windows Platform) will be designed with Windows 11 in mind. It will have similar aesthetics such as semi-transparent panels and rounded corners. It will even work when it’s closed so you keep getting notifications at all times and the app will take no longer than a second to start.

Moreover, the WhatsApp UWP allows it to be used on the Xbox as well.

The drawing feature coming to the new app is a neat addition for everyone, especially those with a touchscreen device. We will also get much more control over the app with the extended Settings menu. The Settings menu now includes detailed categories for General, Account, Chats, Notifications, Storage, Help.

The app now looks a lot more like a Windows app, almost like the Windows version of Skype, but with the same traditional green chat bubbles.

Advertisement

WABetaInfo adds that macOS will get a new version too, but there is no ETA yet.