Chief Minister KP Increases Khateebs’ Monthly Salaries to Rs. 21,000

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Mahmood Khan, has announced to raise the salaries of khateebs across the province from Rs. 8,000 to Rs. 21,000.

Advertisement

He passed these orders while chairing the first quarter review meeting of the provincial Annual development plan (ADP) 2021-22 on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister issued orders to the Auqaf Department in this regard, asking the department to issue a formal notification within 15 days.

CM KP also ordered the Elementary and Secondary Education Department to identify all the teaching staff working on administrative posts in other departments on a deputation basis and send them back to their respective schools within one week.

The meeting, attended by senior cabinet members Shahram Khan Tarakai, Taimur Salim Jhagra, Riaz Khan, besides other relevant officials, was briefed on the overall situation of allocation, release, and utilization of funds during the first quarter of the current financial year.

ALSO READ Eight Flights Canceled at Lahore Airport Due to Different Reasons

The officials told the participants of the meeting that the utilization of funds had improved due to an early release of amounts.

Advertisement

The meeting was told that 219 high-priority projects worth Rs. 331 billion have been highlighted. These projects will be fast-tracked to completion during the next two years.

During the first quarter of the current financial year, most funds (74%) were utilized by the transport sector, followed by the road sector (67%) percent, and the energy sector (61%).