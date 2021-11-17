Sajid Sadpara Was Shifted to a Hospital After “Mental Breakdown”

Sajid Sadpara, son of the late legendary climber Ali Sadpara of Skardu, suffered a nervous breakdown during an expedition at Mount Everest on Tuesday.

Sadpara is in Nepal with French and Nepalese climbers to explore a new, ‘safer’ route from the base camp of Mount Everest to Camp I and Camp II, the Frenchman told Himalayan Times.

“These are the two camps from where climbers can then attempt to scale the world’s highest peak without crossing the treacherous icefall section,” 69-year-old Marc Batard told the publication.

Batard and his team want to explore a safer route above the base camp in order to avoid the treacherous icefall section that has caused a number of deaths over the years.

Sadpara, part of the expedition, reportedly lost his senses while the team was exploring routes to Camp 1 and had to be brought back to the basecamp immediately.

Videos circulating on social media showed Sadpara was tied up and visibly dazed while he was rescued by local climbers.

Tragic news allegedly Climber Sajid Sadpara suffers from psychological problems due to lack of oxygen while searching for a new route to Mount Everest. The comrades are tying him with ropes and bringing down.#Sajidsadpara #شادی_مبارک_زادی #ثاقب_نثار_آرٹیکل_6_کا_حقدار #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/za5NTzR0Tt — Syed Khawar Abbas Hashmi (@KhawarShah534) November 16, 2021

Reportedly, Sajid Sadpara suffered from a medical condition called “High Altitude Cerebral Edema.” He was later airlifted to Kathmandu and admitted to a hospital.

Pakistani climber Sajid Ali Sadpara reportedly suffered from a high altitude cerebral edema on Mt #Everest expedition, now transferred back to Kathmandu and admitted in a hospital. pic.twitter.com/c0Bp6Fg7kh — Everest Today (@EverestToday) November 17, 2021

According to media reports, the Pakistan embassy in Kathmandu has been taking care of Sadpara’s treatment in the Nepalese capital.