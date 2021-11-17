This New Tiny Phone is a Blast From The Past

Balmuda, a Japanese manufacturer that specializes in home appliances, has just launched its first smartphone, and it’s unique in every way. A compact smartphone is nothing new today, but this one is shaped like a pebble with a curved back for a comfortable grip.

Its screen is only a 4.9-inch LCD with 1080p resolution and an adorable little punch-hole selfie camera in the top corner. The screen has sizable bezels around it and the whole device weighs only 138 grams. The curved rear panel has a single main camera, an LED flash, and a tiny fingerprint sensor.

Despite its small size, Balmuda Phone does not hold back on specifications. It’s packed with a Snapdragon 765 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The custom Android 11 design makes it easy to use on a smaller screen.

The main camera on the back is a 48MP shooter while the punch-hole selfie camera is an 8MP snapper. The 2,500 mAh battery can charge through the USB C port via any compatible Qi charger.

The Balmuda Phone will be available in Black and White color options for a staggering price tag of $916, which is no less than an ultra-high-end smartphone these days.

Balmuda Phone Specifications

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 CPU: Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)

Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) GPU: Adreno 620

Adreno 620 OS : Android 11

: Android 11 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE Display : 4.9″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution

: Memory : RAM : 6GB Internal : 128GB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear: 48MP Front : 8MP

: Colors: Black, White

Black, White Fingerprint sensor: Rear-mounted

Rear-mounted Battery : 2,500 mAh

: 2,500 mAh Price: $916