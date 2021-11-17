This New Tiny Phone is a Blast From The Past

Balmuda, a Japanese manufacturer that specializes in home appliances, has just launched its first smartphone, and it’s unique in every way. A compact smartphone is nothing new today, but this one is shaped like a pebble with a curved back for a comfortable grip.
Its screen is only a 4.9-inch LCD with 1080p resolution and an adorable little punch-hole selfie camera in the top corner. The screen has sizable bezels around it and the whole device weighs only 138 grams. The curved rear panel has a single main camera, an LED flash, and a tiny fingerprint sensor.
Despite its small size, Balmuda Phone does not hold back on specifications. It’s packed with a Snapdragon 765 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. The custom Android 11 design makes it easy to use on a smaller screen.
The main camera on the back is a 48MP shooter while the punch-hole selfie camera is an 8MP snapper. The 2,500 mAh battery can charge through the USB C port via any compatible Qi charger.
The Balmuda Phone will be available in Black and White color options for a staggering price tag of $916, which is no less than an ultra-high-end smartphone these days.
Balmuda Phone Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- CPU: Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
- GPU: Adreno 620
- OS: Android 11
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE
- Display:
- 4.9″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution
- Memory:
- RAM: 6GB
- Internal: 128GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear: 48MP
- Front: 8MP
- Colors: Black, White
- Fingerprint sensor: Rear-mounted
- Battery: 2,500 mAh
- Price: $916