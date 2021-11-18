Daraz To Live Stream Pakistan’s Upcoming Cricket Series Against Bangladesh

Following the successful live streaming of the T20 World Cup, Daraz will again bring cricket to Pakistani fans. With the upcoming series between Pakistan and Bangladesh being hosted in Bangladesh, Daraz will stream all T20 and Test matches on its App free of cost.

Advertisement

Daraz is committed to promoting and sponsoring cricket across its markets in South Asia, and Daraz Pakistan’s Managing Director Ehsan Saya says the e-commerce marketplace wants to continue to make cricket accessible to everyone in high quality.

“We saw from live streaming the T20 World Cup that cricket has such a positive impact on people – it truly brings us together, and we want to continue to give everyone across the entire country the opportunity to watch our cricketing heroes in action,” said Mr. Saya.

Daraz is an avid supporter of cricket across South Asia, with it also having sponsorship arrangements with both the Sri Lankan and Bangladesh cricket teams.

“Cricket is not only in our DNA, but it is the fabric that connects all of us in South Asia. As the leading e-commerce marketplace across the region, we see supporting the game as a great opportunity to give back to all of our users across the region,” added Mr. Saya.

The live streaming of the cricket through the Daraz App, takes advantage of cutting-edge technology that Daraz recently added to its app as part of its approach to create a more immersive customer experience.

Advertisement

This technology enables shoppers to directly engage with sellers through live video, allowing them to discover new products, learn different ways to use a product, and engage in an interactive product review with the seller.

This innovative shopping experience bridges the gap between online and offline, enabling shoppers to make more informed purchasing decisions.