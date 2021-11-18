Pakistan to Experiment Artifical Rain to Counter Smog

For the first time in Pakistan’s history, artificial rain will be used to counter smog, and an experiment will be done initially in the Khanspur mountainous area.

In a bid to overcome one of the biggest environmental threats for Lahore, Professor Munawar Sabir, Director of Punjab University’s (PU) Centre for Integrated Mountain Research, is heading the team conducting this experiment to produce artificial rainfall.

According to the details, the PU team has completed its preparations to conduct the first trial in an area of one square kilometer, and after 19 November it also plans to test artificial rain in Lahore.

“The main reason for choosing the site of Khanspur for the test is that it is a mountainous area where clouds are frequently present in the surroundings. The level of humidity in the air is also high,” Dr. Munawar said.

“We are in contact with the meteorological department and checking the situation of natural rain,” he added.

The experiment will be conducted on a day when there are 30 to 40 percent chances of clouds with around 70 percent humidity level.