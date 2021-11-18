Zonergy Attracts the Most Customers in 17th International Trade and Industrial Fair

Zonergy Solar Development Pakistan has actively participated in the 17th International Trade and Industrial Fair of Pakistan. The 3 days exhibition is organized by E-commerce pvt ltd which has witnessed leading traders and manufacturers from the industry who displayed their top-of-the-line products.

Zonergy Showcased its Portable devices, Panels, On-grid and Hybrid Inverters, and heating plates for visitors to experience our products.

The event was graced by the Honorable Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and the Minister of Commerce, Dawood Ibrahim who visited the booths and appreciated the participants. They visited Zonergy Booth along with others booths to get brief about company products.

The Exhibition witnessed a massive crowd from leading Industry producers and distributors. The Center of attention was Zonergy Booth which has provided products experience and customer dealing to more than hundreds of potential business Clients.

The various renowned companies from Solar Energy Sector, SME, Engineering firms, and existing customers approached Zonergy to extend business cooperation. Some of the leading firms’ senior representatives showed interest in collaboration with Zonergy.

The 3 Days Exhibition attracted 5000 visitors from the industry to forge partnerships and sign business deals. The Electronic Media channels provided extensive coverage to events in which Zonergy Sales Lead from the South, Central, and North region briefed the TV channels about Zonergy projects and the company’s footprint in the Pakistani Market.

Zonergy Team has taken lead in the exhibition to represent Zonergy as the leading Solar brand of Pakistan with the largest renewable energy market share.

GM Sales, Zhang, appreciated E-Commerce for organizing an industry-oriented exhibition and said, “The exhibition played a vital role in bridging the gap between end-user and the industry. It’s a good sign in the post COVID Scenario and provides the opportunity to give first-hand experience to end-product users.”

Zonergy always believes in providing experience base products to its customers and welcomes client feedbacks to offer the best competitive solar solutions. We’ll continue our journey towards excellence to elevate the solar industry in Pakistan and ensure to raise the bar for the highest standards.