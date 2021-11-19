Lahore Police Resumes Horse-Mounted Patrolling Squad

The Lahore Police has reintroduced a horse-mounted patrolling squad in the city after a gap of two years.

The Rangers’ personnel have also joined the patrolling squad, according to media reports, and will jointly patrol the city’s streets and roads on horseback on a weekly basis.

The patrolling tradition of the horse-mounted squad came to an end in 2019 when the Lahore police removed the stables and shifted the horses to other districts.

The horses were recently called back from PC Farooqabad and the squad has returned to the provincial capital where it has been joined by the Rangers. Rangers and eight young police officers were seen roaming the main roads of the city on Thursday.

The Walled City Authority Lahore (WCLA) had resumed the ceremonial Kotwal Police inside Delhi Gate earlier in June to recreate the colonial and Mughal-era police force.