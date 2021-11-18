Shafqat Mahmood Makes a Big Announcement on Next Year’s Exams

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood, announced on Thursday that the annual examination of the academic year 2021-22 to be conducted in May and June 2022 will cover the entire syllabus.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Shafqat Mahmood said there would be no relaxation allowed in the annual examinations.

Last year, the government had not conducted examinations for compulsory subjects due to the COVID-19 prevalence and had awarded marks on the basis of performances in elective subjects. The school curriculum for the students of grades one to 10 had also been reduced by half to accommodate the time lost during recurring school closures due to the pandemic.

However, this time, the federal minister has stressed that the entire syllabus will be completed now and a terminal examination will be taken at the end of the academic year 2021-22.

“All examinations, including O and A level, matric and intermediate examinations will be held as per normal schedule as they were conducted before the pandemic,” the minister said, adding that the examinations will be conducted in May and June next year.

The minister underlined that efforts were afoot to create a single academic calendar to have the record of admissions, entrance tests, and examination schedules at all the intuitions.

“According to international organizations, Pakistani children’s learning levels are not so high and on top of that they are affected by the pandemic,” he said, announcing that the government would also gather data on learning outcomes.