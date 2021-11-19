Nearly 30,000 Vehicles Impounded in Operation Against Underage Drivers in Karachi

Karachi’s traffic police have penalized 31,242 underage drivers in the city and have confiscated 29,532 vehicles in a crackdown on underage drivers.

It detailed that traffic fines amounting to Rs. 15,621,000 were collected between 2 September and 17 November.

The spokesperson for the City Traffic Police said that the department has issued 17,340 challans to parents and vehicle owners for allowing children to drive vehicles, and has warned them to refrain from such negligence.

The operation against minor drivers in Karachi began on 1 September under the directives of the Sindh High Court, to make roads safer from careless drivers and possible errors of judgment by juvenile drivers.

SSP Traffic Police, Ahmed Baig, gave an update on the crackdown operation over a month ago and stressed the risks of allowing children to drive in Karachi’s dense traffic. He stated that the authorities would eliminate the menace, and directed the department to continue the operation against underaged drivers with the same intensity.