Pakistan Signs 144 Million AED Defense Deal With UAE

Global Industrial and Defence Solutions (GIDS), Pakistan’s top state-owned defense conglomerate, has signed a defense deal worth AED 143.98 million with the UAE’s Ministry of Defense.

According to details, senior officials of GIDS and UAE’s Defense Ministry inked the deal on the sidelines of Dubai Airshow 2021 that concluded earlier this week.

Speaking in this regard, the spokesperson of the UAE’s Ministry of Defence, Lieutenant-Colonel Sarah Al Hajri, said that Pakistan will supply different weapons to the UAE under the defense agreement.

She added that UAE and Pakistan have always enjoyed brotherly ties and the recently finalized defense deal will consolidate the decades-old relationship even further.

Besides, the UAE Defense Ministry overall signed seven deals, including the one with Pakistan, worth AED 22.5 billion with different defense contractors over the course of the Dubai Airshow 2021.

The UAE Defense Ministry signed a deal worth AED 677.3 million with Emirati International Technical Systems Trading for the purchase of aviation systems and equipment for the UAE Air Force and Air Defence Department. Abu Dhabi Airports Company won a contract worth AED 108 million for ground handling and logistics support for the UAE Air Force.

France-based aviation company, Dassault Aviation, won a contract worth AED 149.1 million while Advanced Military Maintenance Repair and Overhaul Center (AMMROC) won a contract worth AED 120.8 million.

US-based Alliant Techsystems Operations signed two deals valued at AED 175.8 million and AED 367.3 million for the supply of ammunition accessories for the UAE Air Force and Air Defense.