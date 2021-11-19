SSGC Announces CNG Closure Schedule for Sindh & Balochistan

The supply of compressed natural gas (CNG) will remain suspended to the gas stations across Sindh and Balochistan for 24 hours every Sunday in the entire winter, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced on Friday.

In an official notification, SSGC said, “In the first phase, the gas supply to CNG stations will remain suspended for 24 hours. However, the closure schedule can be extended upon the increase in the demand for the gas.”

According to the announcement made through the official Twitter handle of the utility company, the gas supply to the CNG stations of mentioned regions will remain suspended from 8 am (Sunday) to 8 am (Monday).

On Thursday, a federal cabinet’s sub-committee chaired by Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, had announced to halt gas supply to the CNG sector to ensure uninterrupted supply to household consumers.

It was decided in the meeting after a detailed briefing on the demand and supply of gas in the winter and on various load management options.