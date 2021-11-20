Live Leak Reveals Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition’s Design [Images]

The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) is set for release in January 2022. The handset was previously scheduled for release this year, but Samsung reported some internal issues which led to delays.

Live images of the device were recently leaked on Twitter, appearing nearly a week after specifications and marketing images hit online.

Twitter user Abhisheksoni130 shared the images of the once-elusive smartphone, supporting the many speculations surrounding the handset. The shared images of the assembled device give a slightly better idea of Samsung’s upcoming launch.

SAMSUNG S21 FE 5G

It has plastics back

But it's light weight

no headphone jack

120hz display

— Abhishek Soni (@Abhisheksoni130) November 12, 2021

Similar to its predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE features a plastic back with a metal frame, giving it a solid yet light build.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE also features a triple rear camera setup located on the top left corner in a rectangular module. According to previous leaks, the smartphone was expected to feature a 64MP primary sensory, complete with an ultra-wide-angle and a depth sensor. The leaked images show 12MP (main), 12MP (wide), and 8MP (depth) cameras.

It features a similar screen to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate complete with a punch-hole cutout, and a 32MP selfie camera.

Similar to the other smartphones in the S21 series, the S21 FE does not have a MicroSD card slot or a headphone jack.

Powered by Snapdragon 888 5G, the smartphone will be packed with a 4,500mAh battery, up to 256GB storage with up to 12GB RAM, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and will run on Android 11.

The leaked images also suggest the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could feature reverse charging and its predecessor’s ability to charge wirelessly.

Samsung is expected to retail the upcoming smartphone in four different colors: White, Lavender, Cream, and Black. Details regarding the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are still unavailable, as of yet.