Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition Appears in Leaked Official Ads

The endlessly delayed Samsung Galaxy S21 Fan Edition (FE) is surfacing in leaked marketing materials once again. Folks over at CoinBRS have leaked half a dozen images for the device taken from a Samsung ad.

The same source has also shared a list of specifications the Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to arrive with.

The design remains the same as we saw in previous leaks. The S21 FE is going to look almost the same as the vanilla S21, except the main camera cutout will be the same color as the rear panel. The rest of the design is completely identical including the rear triple cameras, centered punch-hole selfie camera, tiny display bezels, curved corners, and a matte color finish.

As for specifications, CoinBRS’s report says that the phone will sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. So it will be slightly bigger than the original S21, but with the same specifications. Depending on the market, the phone will either be powered by the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100.

The main camera setup will feature a 64MP primary shooter with an ultrawide camera and a depth sensor. This would be a downgrade from last year’s S20 FE since that handset also included a telephoto shooter. The selfie camera will be a 32MP snapper.

Battery capacity will be 4,500 mAh with only 15W fast charging. Both of these numbers are disappointing for a flagship phone in 2022.

CoinBRS predicts that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will launch on January 4 2022 at a “great price”.