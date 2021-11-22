Armed Men Steal Luxury Vehicles From Car Carrier in Sindh

A group of armed men reportedly stole two luxury cars from a carrier truck in Naushahro Feroze, Sindh, according to a recent media report.

According to details, the armed robbers stopped a vehicle-hauler with registration number TLF-173 which was carrying several vehicles. The carrier was heading from Karachi to Rawalpindi. The robbers restrained the drivers, threw them into their rear cabin, and took the carrier to Kandyaro. The drivers were offloaded, tied up, and left stranded in a nearby sugarcane field later.

The President All Pakistan Car Carriers Association (APCCA), Imdad Hussain Naqvi, has filed a complaint against the perpetrators. He, however, has claimed that the police are uncooperative in the matter.

Naqvi highlighted that such incidents were becoming perilously common in the region. He stressed that the authorities must take stern action to stop such instances from repeating in the future. He requested the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, and Director-General Rangers to ensure the recovery of the stolen vehicles.