MG Displays RX8 SUV in Karachi

Morris Garages (MG) Pakistan always has a way of staying relevant in the challenging car market of Pakistan and employs unique tactics every now and then that spark the interest of both car enthusiasts and the general public.

The company recently put an MG 6 sedan, an MG HS PHEV, and an HS 2.0T AWD on display at various dealerships, which drew a lot of public attention. In continuation of the tactic, the company now has decided to showcase the MG RX8 at the MG Center, Karachi.

About the RX8

The MG RX8 is a midsize 7-seater family SUV that is intended to rival the Kia Sorento, the Toyota Fortuner, the Hyundai Santa Fe, and other similar vehicles in its segment upon its arrival.

It is offered in most markets with a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 224 hp and 360 Nm of torque, and is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

International vehicle reviews detail that it has proper off-road capabilities as it sits on a rugged ladder-frame chassis, has a 4×4 drivetrain, and has various traction modulation modes for off-road driving.

Like the rest of MG’s vehicles, the RX8 can also be equipped with all the modern safety and convenience features that MG has to offer, such as driver and passenger airbags, ABS Brakes with EBD and BA technology, hill-start assist, hill-descent control, ESC, traction control, cruise control, lane departure warning, and collision warning, etc.

Significance of the Display Tactic

Although MG has been laying low with its local vehicle production despite the reported inauguration of the assembly plant in Lahore, it continues to create hype due to its latest display tactic.

The company imported numerous vehicles to Pakistan last year, including the Marvel R EV (a high-end Electric SUV), and may be aiming at doubling down on the brand hype by exhibiting them one by one at dealerships across Pakistan, or all of them at once at the upcoming PAPS 2022 Autoshow.

Market rumors suggest that all the vehicles will be displayed as they will soon be on sale in Pakistan. However, no such news has been confirmed by the automaker yet.