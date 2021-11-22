Daraz Supports Affected Businesses and Sellers in Victoria and Cooperative Markets

Daraz, Pakistan’s leading e-commerce marketplace, is taking additional measures to help sellers and victims of the fire that engulfed Victoria and Cooperative markets.

As a company grounded in the belief of uplifting communities, Daraz will be giving affected sellers the flexibility and resources necessary to re-set their businesses by waiving commission for the next three months along with higher visibility on its platform to access millions of customers.

Daraz is also offering support to other SMEs affected by the fire. If they decide to join the platform, Daraz will waive any commission earned in the first three months – helping them set up their businesses online seamlessly and recover lost earnings.

Daraz’s Managing Director of Pakistan, Ehsan Saya, said that in this time of need, Daraz is focused on fulfilling its responsibility to helping these affected communities get back on their feet.

“We are committed to supporting the communities where we operate and in a time of need, it is important that all corporates operating in these areas step up. We hope that our efforts will in some way ease the burden that people are feeling in these communities,” said Saya.

To help new sellers set up businesses stress-free, Daraz will provide added assistance to all merchants with extensive training through its seller education platform – Daraz University.