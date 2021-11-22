Mobilink Microfinance Bank and Daraz Partner to Empower Women Entrepreneurs

Pakistan’s largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL), has partnered with Daraz, Pakistan’s leading online marketplace, to facilitate MMBL borrowers specifically women entrepreneurs by enabling them to become sellers on Daraz.

Through this collaboration, MMBL and Daraz will provide adequate opportunities to promote Small and Medium Size Enterprises (SMEs), more so now as the e-commerce platform is going through an all-time boom via the 11.11 sale.

Both the organizations are firmly committed to promoting women’s financial inclusion through the provision of enabling digital financial ecosystem that contributes directly towards empowering this underserved, yet influential segment, which comprises almost half of the country’s population.

MMBL’s flagship program, Women Inspirational Network (WIN), and Daraz’s Ibtida would together provide an incredible boost to our joint mission of upskilling women entrepreneurs and provide them easy access to digitally equipped growth opportunities.

Sharing his enthusiasm, Ehsan Saya, Managing Director at Daraz Pakistan, said, “We strongly believe women are not only the cornerstone of our society but instrumental in securing a better future for Pakistan.”

He added, “One of the most amazing things about our platform is how easily female entrepreneurs can sell their products all over Pakistan, empowering them is the epitome of uplifting communities.”

This partnership will allow freshly onboarded MMBL female sellers to be charged 0% commission for the first 3 months, giving them ample time to set up their businesses. Moreover, female sellers from Daraz will be able to apply for MMBL loans at concessional rates.

Saya further said, “We hope to use Daraz as a force to strengthen the SME sector of Pakistan by providing them support with the right tools and education material prepared by our expert teams.”

“This collaboration is a step towards fueling the growth of Pakistan’s economy through the power of commerce which is Daraz’s core purpose,” he added.

Muhammad Asim Anwar, Chief Business and Products Officer at MMBL, said, “MMBL’s partnership with Daraz has opened new doors for fostering financial inclusivity in Pakistan by laying the groundwork for a digital economic boom that will be particularly beneficial for women-owned businesses and SMEs.”

He added, “By making e-commerce ever more accessible to them, we are paving the way for the economic uplift of Pakistan as a whole.”

Speaking at the event, Sardar Mohammad Abubakr, Chief Finance & Digital Officer at MMBL, said, “Financial empowerment of women through e-commerce is an unmissable opportunity in today’s rapidly digitalizing world.”

“Through our partnership with Daraz under MMBL’s Women Inspirational Network program, we aim to provide women entrepreneurs with a strong digital platform they need to maximize their business outreach and fully benefit from the wave of digitization sweeping across Pakistan and globally,” he added.

MMBL’s branches will feature Daraz booths so that potential sellers can be onboarded on the e-commerce platform seamlessly. Likewise, the e-commerce platform will help conversions to MMBL’s wide range of branch and branchless banking products and services.

The partnership will significantly amplify the economic growth of the country by contributing directly towards developing women-led SMEs particularly.